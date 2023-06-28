The U.S. has often been a leader in gender-based discrimination laws, such as Title VII and Title IX. In fact, many countries have modeled their legislation on how the U.S. legal system addresses sexual harassment. To prevent and address gender-based violence in the workplace, the International Labor Organization presented a new international model in 2019 in its Convention on Violence and Harassment, also known as Convention 190.

Shaped by the voices of working women around the world — in concert with unions, employer representatives and governments — Convention 190 offers a groundbreaking approach. The convention is broader than sexual harassment and, instead, addresses gender-based violence and harassment. It goes beyond the workplace and covers anywhere workers are paid — in breakrooms, restrooms, parking garages, trainings and through work-related communications. The convention envisions a world of work free of violence and harassment for all workers and recognizes gender-based violence and harassment as an occupational health and safety issue and as a manifestation of gender discrimination, which can be compounded by other forms of discrimination.

