Paul Stone’s letter to the Rutland Herald, Feb. 19, misses some key points and is inaccurate in his assessment of Ray Pentkowski’s tenure as superintendent.
The school board is elected by the registered voters of the district. Their job is to hire the superintendent, the principal, the teachers, and maintain the buildings in the district. The school board builds the budget for the school district with input from the superintendent and principal. If there is any deferred maintenance on the buildings in the school district, then it is the fault of the school board, not the superintendent.
In 1989-90, the Orwell Village School Board doubled the size of the Orwell Village School. Mr. Pentkowski was superintendent of the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union School district at this time. The Orwell Village School not only doubled in size but other maintenance issues were addressed concerning the Orwell Town Hall where the school cafeteria and gym are located.
I believe any deferred maintenance on the Orwell Village School and Town Hall occurred long after Mr. Pentkowski was superintendent of the District School. I refer to the report from Keefe & Wesner Architects P.C., May 2017. This report points out numerous failures of maintenance that were required in 2004. The architects were hired by the Orwell School Board in 2004 to do an evaluation of the Orwell Town Hall. In 2017, the firm was hired once again to evaluate the Orwell Town Hall. This report points to maintenance issues that were noted in 2004 but never addressed. In other words, the Orwell School Board failed to maintain the Town Hall, not Mr. Pentkowski who had not been superintendent in the school district for at least 20 years.
Mr. Pentkowski should never be blamed for any deferred maintenance on any of the buildings in Orwell. The blame lies solely on the school board who ignored the issues of maintaining the Town Hall and the Village School.
Jean Audet lives in Orwell.
