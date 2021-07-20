Parents trust school boards and teachers to pass and implement policies that are in our children’s best educational interests. I’ve recently been made aware of Critical Race Theory and ‘equity’ policies supported by our BUUSD and it is alarming.
For decades, the anti-racial teaching of the MLK doctrine, that we all are created equal and judged by our character and not the color of our skin, has been a positive influence on our kids. This doctrine of loving and respecting one another is about to be — or may already have been — replaced with CRT and ‘equity’ policies, which recent national news has highlighted as the worst possible approach to anti-racism.
CRT teaches a distorted radical left view of history, that white children are privileged and oppressors, and children of color are victims and oppressed, according to what defenders consider “actual honest history.” I hate to break it to those who defend CRT, but there is only ‘American history,’ period; there isn’t “actual honest history,” which is their counter argument.
CRT pits our children against each other, white and children of color feel ashamed and guilty for the color of their skin. CRT teaches that America is a flawed, racist country, irredeemable and this ‘equity’ approach provides justice for our shameful past.
I attended the Barre CRT Town Hall last week and learned more about it and the detrimental effect it will have on our children’s mental health. I believe some CRT defenders were present at the Town Hall, identified by Black Lives Matter masks, not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and not singing “God Bless America.”
No lecture necessary, I am well aware they have the right to defend or oppose any cause they want to. My point for mentioning this is quite simple, it’s likely they’re in the “hate America” camp. I would hope we could unite in hating racism and not hate America, but it’s unlikely if CRT is in our schools. We have to fight against this indoctrination of our young children, which has crept into the mush-brains of students of higher education who absorb this as gospel. What a horrible existence it must be to hate a country that provides freedom, hope and opportunity for everyone, in spite of — maybe even because of — its flawed history.
There are community members fighting this. Your taxpayer dollars pay for our schools, keep that in mind the next time we vote on a school budget. God bless America.
Rosemary Lynn Averill lives in Barre City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.