Recent op-eds have been critical of Rutland, casting our community in very negative lights. I object.
To call Rutland a “ghetto” is hardly a helpful way to approach problems. Certainly, after surviving through COVID, every community has been struggling. The Rutland area is not unique in that. But for someone living in Chittenden to call the city aldermen ”impotent” or Project Vision ”useless” does a disservice to the good people in the area who are working hard to make our community a better place.
Have they ever attended a Project Vision meeting? Are they aware of the work of Joe Kraus and Matt Prouty to make positive gains in that part of town? Do they know that Project Vision has done so well that many other towns throughout Vermont asked how we did it, to replicate the program in their towns? Are they aware that Matt Prouty is back in town, ready to work on Project Vision again?
Do they know that the new slate of people who successfully ran for the Board of Alderman have been leaders in the city and are working to run another group of committed, competent folks? Have they gone downtown to see Center Street’s new stores and restaurants, or learn that the very successful Wonderfeet Kids' Museum is expanding around the corner? Have they attended performances at The Paramount to appreciate the outstanding job Director Eric Mallette has done to bring the theater back to life? Do they appreciate the outstanding new programs and exhibits now at the Chaffee? Do they value the hard work Rutland Free Library did to stay open during COVID and provide the resources a good library can offer?
Have they followed the Sculpture Trail downtown and viewed the terrific murals? Do they appreciate Lyle Jepson’s leadership in town? Are they aware that Rutland is the only community in the state with its own NAACP chapter, along with Castleton University’s chapter, the only one at any college in the state? Do they know the hard work that HerStory House and BROC do to help people in need? Are they aware the Castleton University’s ice hockey teams are about to add to the thousands of dollars they have already raised for Rutland Regional Medical Center’s breast care and mental health programs? Do they ever visit the rotating art exhibits Bill Ramage offers downtown?
In short, the Rutland area is a community of people working hard to make this a good place to live. It is neither a “dying” town nor a “disgrace.” It is a place filled with good people working hard. I am proud to be part of it.
Jennifer Bagley lives in Mendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.