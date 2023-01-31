Recent op-eds have been critical of Rutland, casting our community in very negative lights. I object.

To call Rutland a “ghetto” is hardly a helpful way to approach problems. Certainly, after surviving through COVID, every community has been struggling. The Rutland area is not unique in that. But for someone living in Chittenden to call the city aldermen ”impotent” or Project Vision ”useless” does a disservice to the good people in the area who are working hard to make our community a better place.

