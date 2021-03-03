Thirteen years ago, the Castleton University women’s hockey team approached Rutland Regional Medical Center with a proposal to raise funds for breast cancer care by sponsoring its first-ever “Pink the Rink” game. Their idea was to raise money by auctioning custom pink hockey jerseys worn in a game, supplemented with gift basket raffles and 50/50 contests.
In the 12 years of Pink the Rink, the women’s hockey team has contributed almost $70,000 to the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional. The enthusiasm for this incredible event has never waned: huge crowds, Spartan Arena awash in pink, smiling breast cancer survivors, hugs all around and, oh, yes, exciting hockey on the ice.
COVID-19 has dramatically altered the season for the Spartan women (fewer games, last minute cancellations, etc.) but the 13th annual Pink the Rink will be held, nonetheless. Like most everything else in this trying year, the event is going virtual, but there will be a real, live hockey game.
Newly designed custom pink jerseys, with player’s names on the back, are available for purchase via an online auction. Cancer survivors can post pictures and share their stories with online posts. Pink scarves will adorn 150 fan cut-outs “watching” the game from the stands — fan cut-outs so mesmerized by the action on the ice they are literally “glued to their seats.”
There will even be a ceremonial pre-game puck drop, featuring the mother of a Spartan player, a breast cancer survivor. She tells her story in her own words, a story that will bring tears to your eyes, but joy to your heart.
Breast cancer has not gone away during these uncertain times; the nurses, doctors, technicians and administrators of the Foley Cancer Center have continued to care for patients throughout the pandemic. While Pink the Rink is definitely about raising money, it is also a time for celebration of women surviving breast cancer, of progress to find a cure and of the power of many separate communities coming together to support a common cause.
So, please, join in this incredible effort. To learn more about this year’s Pink the Rink, go to www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/special-events/, and watch the livestreamed game at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at www.littleeast.tv/castleton/ to cheer on the Spartan women’s hockey team.
Fred Bagley, MD, is a retired surgeon who founded the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional in 1996.
Claudio Fort is the Rutland Regional Medical Center president and CEO.
