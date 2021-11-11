Puppets. Yes, puppets, 3 feet tall. As Sandglass Theater from Putney, Vermont, came to Rutland last week, the puppets were the stars of the show. The screening of the film “Babylon” was excellent theater. Five actors used these exquisitely crafted puppets to tell the dramatic stories of five immigrant journeys. Creative staging, harmonious a cappella singing and a powerful script brought home the message of understanding of, and empathy for, newcomers to our community. It was perfect timing as we await the news of Afghan families joining us soon.
Sandglass Theater brought seven events to us over a five-day period: three screenings of “Babylon” and four workshop experiences, all centered around the refugee experience. Thanks go to Randal Smathers and Amy Williams at Rutland Free Library, Vermont Humanities, Marisa Valent, Fine Arts Director at Castleton University, and the volunteers from Rutland Welcomes for hosting these events. “Babylon” was shown at Rutland Free Library’s Fox Room and twice at Castleton University’s Jeffords Auditorium. Each screening was followed by a spirited panel discussion engaging the audiences. Thanks to key members of our Rutland community who served on those panels: Hunter Berryhill, Cheryl Hooker, Hassam Alhallak, Hazar Manssour, Carrie Savage, Clare Coppock, Will Notte, Jennie Gartner, Kay Jones, Marsha Cassel and Carol Tashie. Sandglass director Eric Bass joined all three panels.
The workshop experience, called the “Refugee Journey Game,” assigned each participant to a specific identity of a family fleeing danger and seeking a safe haven using a board game approach. The workshops made the challenges and difficulties of immigration clear and compelling. The four members of the Sandglass company — Eric Bass, Shoshana Bass, Jamie Keithline and Kalob Martinez — role-played as border guards, smugglers and immigration officers. Discussions after the game’s conclusion were both sobering and affirming. The first game was sponsored by Vermont Humanities First Wednesday program at the Rutland library. Two more were held on campus at Castleton University, engaging students in one academic class and then at a Soundings event. A fourth workshop was held at Rutland High School.
The week concluded with a gathering at Roots, the Restaurant, on Saturday morning. Thanks to Don Billings for the meeting space and pastry goodies. The highlight of the session was when Sandglass’s Ines Bass, the creator of the puppets, shared them with eight children from two of our Syrian families. The children met Sima from Afghanistan, Kahed from Syria, Kevin from El Salvador, Esperance and Desire from Burundi and Elsa from East Prussia. The children delighted in the chance to manipulate the puppets, with high-fives all around.
My thanks also to community members who housed the Sandglass company, provided meals and other support: Judy Wideawake, Maddie Akin and Clare Coppock.
As our community awaits word of new arrivals from Afghanistan, and we stand ready to welcome them, the Sandglass visit to Rutland affirmed our commitment, and helped us to better understand what it means to be good neighbors to our expected newcomers. Thanks to all for a compelling, inspiring week of activities.
Jennifer Bagley lives in Mendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.