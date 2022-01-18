I thought in Vermont we agree to discuss an issue like grownups. I thought we knew how to listen, treat each other respectfully and then make decisions based on reason. That was the Vermont way, and has served us well over the years as we debated civil unions, gun control laws and mail-in ballots. We listened to weekly press briefings from our governor, who patiently answered all questions for hours and relied on the expert advice from his health experts about how to handle the COVID pandemic. That’s how I thought we Vermonters handled issues.
But the current controversy over the Raider/Raven questions has unfortunately disproven this belief.
I appreciate some voices of reason that have appeared in the editorial page of the Herald recently. Aaron Epps wrote that native mascot names are harmful and inappropriate. He posed the question: Can we keep the Raider name but drop the harmful imagery? His answer was no, due to the context in which that name had been used in the past. Those harmful uses were well documented earlier in the Herald by RHS grad Andrew Cassarino, now teaching at Burr and Burton. The Raider name could run the risk of our area being labeled a racist community.
Another experienced voice of reason was Deborah Singiser, former chair of the Barstow Unified School District for six years. She spoke of their use of the Policy Governance, which clarified board roles and responsibilities and how to handle public engagement. The focus for them was on larger long-term issues, and how to truly lead the school district based on reality, not empty rhetoric. The Barstow district has done well in that regard.
These reasoned, well-argued statements stand in stark contrast to the contentious school board meetings at Rutland, ever since new members were elected. Their one goal was to return the Raider mascot name to the school. What did their school meetings offer? Shouting, interruptions, profane comments directed at one commissioner, broadcast on PEGTV, disdain for student voices, incompetent leadership and ignorance of Roberts Rules of Order. The nastiness extended so far that one of the commissioners has had to install a security system at her home in light of threats directed at the whole family. This is leadership?
It is clear to me, as a former high school teacher, that at least six of the current commissioners have:
1. Disregarded and discounted the statements by students on this issue.
2. Demonstrated their inability to discuss an issue as mature adults.
3. Refused to learn the proper rules of order for running a meeting fairly and efficiently.
4. Set a poor example to Rutland High School students about how to discuss and debate an important issue productively.
Your apparent leader, Butch Paul, seems to think the teenagers are “mere pawns” in the hands of the left. Has he ever been in a high school classroom? Has he ever learned, as they are, to question his sources? Does he listen to their sense of what is the right and just thing to do? Does he understand that student opinions matter? That they actually might be right on this issue?
Yes, our kids deserve better. They deserve a school board that leads as adults, rather than the embarrassing mockery we are witnessing now.
I would also remind the board that RHS educates students from Rutland Town, Mendon and Chittenden, as well as Rutland City. Rutland Town and Barstow schools send more of their eighth-graders to RHS than any other high school. Those students make significant contributions to the academic, athletic and arts activities there. In 1995, for example, the valedictorian, salutatorian and senior class president were all Barstow graduates. If the current school board continues to show such poor leadership on this issue, Rutland High School runs the risk of losing a significant number of students from those feeder schools.
I would also remind the board that there are many people who live in Rutland City who did not graduate from RHS. Many are MSJ grads. Many are new to our community who graduated from high schools in other states. Can you really assume you represent all those folks? Do you realize that your decisions could reflect negatively on the whole area?
We can do better. For the sake of the students, we must.
