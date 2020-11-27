If anyone needs a place to visit which would bring encouragement, inspiration and a sense of optimism about the future in a time of uncertainty, visit downtown Rutland’s Center Street Marketplace Park. It has been transformed into a place of beauty and contemplation.
Three sculptures there remind us of our community’s history we can be proud of. The stone worker, chisel in hand, reminds us what put Rutland on the map and our proud heritage of working with stone. The second piece is that of the face of William Wilson (“Bill W”), a Rutlander who co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous. The back of his sculpted head is a large hand, palm out, offering support and a place to rest, just like the organization he founded. The most recently installed sculpture is of Martin Henry Freeman. Born in Rutland, he was the grandson of a slave and one of the first Black Vermonters to graduate from Middlebury College. He went on to be the first African-American president of an American college. He fought against discrimination and was a champion of education. Rising above all these sculptures on the wall above Roots the Restaurant is a three-story mural of a young Black girl. She gazes at us solemnly. Petals from a sunflower rise above her, inscribed with words such as “cherish,” “respect,” “nourish,” “love,” “trust” and “protect.” The mural was created after the death of George Floyd and is entitled: “We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest.”
What a combined statement they all make about our community! What a strong response to the forces of hate, dissension and disrespect that have marred this national election, the pandemic crisis and the struggle we are all enduring about staying safe, dealing with local food insecurity and continuing to welcome everyone into our community. We are a people who cherish our past, nourish our kids, love and respect our differences, and protect the rights of everyone. We put trust in our future.
Thanks to the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center in West Rutland, the leadership of Steve Costello at Green Mountain Power, the donation of marble from Vermont Quarries in Danby, the creativity of the artists, and the vision of Mark Foley for making this all happen.
Take a deep breath, visit the Marketplace and be thankful that we live here.
Jennifer Bagley lives in Mendon.
