At a “meet and greet” town hall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Senior Center in Brattleboro on Aug. 10, Action Corps Vermont presented him with a petition signed by almost 900 people across the country, including many Vermonters, asking for his leadership now in the Senate to end endless wars, starting with the U.S.-backed Saudi war and blockade on Yemen.

Bernie met the December setback in his efforts to force a vote on his Yemen War Powers Resolution with a vow to return to Congress if sufficient progress wasn’t made on moving administration policy to end the Saudi war and blockade on Yemen. On Thursday, Bernie reconfirmed that stance, stating he’s not giving up on the issue.

