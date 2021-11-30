When schools opened their doors full time this fall, Twinfield Union School, pre-K-12 serving Marshfield and Plainfield, Vermont, opened its doors to a schoolwide mindfulness initiative. Mindfulness is paying attention to what’s happening right now with kindness and curiosity. Many can relate to the student who is told over and over again to “pay attention” but when has this student directly been taught how to pay attention with all of the many distractions coming their way? Mindfulness is just this kind of practice.
Two days a week at Twinfield, teachers are invited to begin and end their day with a short, in-person guided, mindfulness practice. These sessions are offered only to adults. Throughout these days, every class pre-K-10 receives a half-hour of instruction and review on mindfulness skills. Simple skills like breathing, noticing the five senses, practicing gratitude, acknowledging emotions and feeling their feet grounded on the Earth, are research-proven methods that bring elevated levels of mental health and well-being. Stress-coping strategies affect our physical well-being and immunological well-being. We have seen a marked increase in students’ ability to remember to take a breath when they are faced with a stressful event.
During the month of November, students and teachers focused on savoring gratitude as a means of mindfulness practice. “I am so thankful that we practice mindfulness because last night, at home, I could offer my brother the advice to just do what I do — breathe in, breathe out — and he did, and it helped him when he was really stressed out, ” said fourth-grade student Raylee.
Students and staff at Twinfield are benefitting from this mindfulness initiative, of which the primary goal is to nourish them. So very much is asked of our educators and students in the public school system. This mindfulness initiative is an opportunity to give everyone the space and permission to pause — and just breathe. To savor joyfulness. To be here now. To notice how they feel in the moment, and to say, ‘hey, I’m kinda worn out. I could use a rest,’ or ‘I feel super wound up right now, I may need to move my body or breathe so I can calm down.’ We are learning to stretch the boundaries of what’s appropriate for school to include paying attention to your inner world and slowing down in order to learn. It’s revolutionary, and the impact is already palpable.
Visit www.twinfieldmindfulness.net if you’d like more information about the types of mindfulness skills the children and teachers at Twinfield are learning.
Angie Barger is Twinfield Union School Mindfulness Instructor.
