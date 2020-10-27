As a person who is tired of having the extreme parts of both sides of the spectrum (right and left) give our country whiplash, I should have spoken out long ago. My father and my mother’s eldest brother were police officers. Police officers put their lives on the line every time they go to work, and they are faced with a whole range of scenarios that place them in positions where they need to assist, comfort and protect, to complex and extremely dangerous situations.
I can assure everyone that my father and my uncle would have been disgusted by the behavior we have seen in many recent incidents. My father had once told me he did not like going on a call with most young officers because those men felt they needed to act macho and, therefore, they ended up escalating, rather than de-escalating, a situation.
The knowledge and broad skill set needed in law enforcement is enormous. It is clear some reform is necessary, and part of that reform lies within the realms of better training and vetting processes, which take more money, not less. No individual who panics easily should be exposed to the heavy responsibilities of the job. No one who hates a race, ethnicity or gender has the right to have the honor of wearing the blue uniform. However, we are not born with the abilities to manage the situations and personalities that confront officers, which can be life-threatening. Officers often see the worst of behaviors, not the best. It can taint them. We must work together in respect.
Also, we must pull together for another cause just like after Tropical Storm Irene. Wearing a mask is the same thing as picking up a shovel. When did we become so selfish a nation and a nation of people who won’t “buck up,” “man up” or “woman up,” to help protect the people of our communities? Previous generations battled two world wars, a severe depression and intense poverty.
The vast majority of us value hard work balanced with time to enjoy life and care for family, friends and community. The story of the Good Samaritan also teaches us the importance of caring for strangers. “Whatsoever you do for the least of my brothers, you do unto me.” Don’t the words of the “Prince of Peace” carry any weight?
Diane Bargiel lives in Poultney.
