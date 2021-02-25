I have served several terms as a president of the Rutland Free Library Board. It was an honor and privilege. The board is now, and always has been, a volunteer effort: Good people doing their best. To try to understand the unpopular decision to relocate the library, I carefully read all of their 2020 public board minutes and found no mention of a move.
In all of the 2020 library board minutes, there is not a single whisper that a relocation was planned or an invitation for the public to participate in such a project. That’s a fact. The board said nothing of a move until their Dec. 16, 2020, meeting when the announcement was made to move from Court Street to Ripley Road. The December minutes do include reference to a member of the public who hoped for community input before the decision was confirmed and she was responded to with this statement: “Randal and Sharon responded that we are not having a community discussion on whether or not to make the move.”
Is it any wonder I and others were disappointed when the board made their announcement? I say “our” library because the organization really owns almost nothing but books, desks and racks. It never has. The library has all been a gift from the community.
The Nella Grimm Fox Fund funds the purchase of all the books and media, as well as creating very major cash reserves. Since the 1930s, the building, owned by the city, has been provided free of rent, and the board has received the bulk of annual operating funds from the taxpayers of Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Ira and Tinmouth, plus gifts, endowments and public donations.
The library belongs to the community; to the thousands of users; to the hundreds of unpaid board members; and endless dedicated and willing volunteers who share visions and concerns that the board seems to have forgotten.
By the time the public was informed in December about a relocation, it was “a done deal.” An arrangement was made many months before December when the board reached an understanding, not with the community, but with a bank and a private developer.
That statement is not meant to suggest corruption; rather, it confirms a breach of trust, duty and obligation to the community who really own the institution. To be fair, it’s possible the board executed their duty well on a purely financial basis, but compared to what alternatives? In fact, you will find the Rutland Free Library has abundant cash reserves and is not needy.
I volunteered there for many years when it was needy. The utilities are a struggle and some have been neglected. There are code violations that need to be addressed and are not solved. Walls and stairways aren’t perfectly positioned for a modern space, yet it’s a spectacular space, and it can be fixed. Love it or leave it. The board has chosen to leave it.
There are many good people on the board, and I do not disrespect them. Why they worked as they did, I can’t explain, but it is perfectly fair of me and anyone else to ask the question.
Whether the location is Court Street or Ripley Road, should still be a question, not an edict. This is an issue only the board can rectify. Urge them to regroup.
Royal Barnard lives in Rutland City.
