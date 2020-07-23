As a cheerleader for the Red Raiders, I was a proud and loyal participant in Raiders sports. We cheered and sang, and in one song we used the word Redmen, as well. A few days ago, someone posted on Facebook that her kids are excited to grow up and be Raiders. I commented, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” (Shakespeare in "Romeo and Juliet").
What does it mean to be a Red Raider? Could we be Red Rovers (the game Rover Red Rover is listed on the physical education teachers’ “wall of shame”) or Red Refrigerators (sorry, thinking about the phrase “raiding the refrigerator”)? Could we be called something else and still benefit from our membership and participation?
Thanks to Coach Norman, RHS uses the slogan “Intensity with Integrity.” Thanks to all teachers and coaches, student/athletes work hard, play hard. Values of working as a team, playing fair, following rules, respecting oneself and others, meeting adversity with self control, courage and persistence are what our children learn through experiences with quality mentors who model such behavior. Does it really matter what name we use as the mascot?
I personally am extremely proud of the young people who come out of RHS, educated and ready to meet the world with these civic-minded traits.
On the other hand, what does the word "raider" mean? “A person who attacks an enemy in the enemy’s territory, a marauder” (Google, Oxford languages). “A marauder moves about in roving fashion looking for plunder” (Google, Oxford languages). If we take away the image of the Indigenous people from the name Red Raiders, can we accept that competitive teams do attack in opponent’s territory in order to score, that they move around in a roving fashion to put the ball in the net or place the ball where the opponent cannot do the same?
Being a part of a team, a family, a community means we belong, we have bonds, we have responsibilities for the care of the world around us. To the people interested in settling this controversy, I send my best wishes for open minds reaching a creative, just and equitable solution.
Marcia Barron
Rutland.
