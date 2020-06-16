I know it’s not fair, it doesn’t make sense. The thing you have been working your whole life for was suddenly taken away from you. While I cannot give you those memories that would have been made, to you, I wanted to give you something else — an apology of sorts and a congratulations, as well.
I am apologizing on behalf of all the classes before you and all the classes after you who will, or have gotten to, make those memories. The senior sports season, theater performance, musical concert, prom, classes with friends and favorite teachers, college visits and the all-important graduation. We are living through an unprecedented time in recent history, there is a lot going on all at the same time and it feels as if three years have passed in the last few months. I realize nothing I say or do will make up for what you are missing, but I hope I can impart to you that I feel for you, and wish I could give you these precious moments in some way.
Many of you will lose touch with these friends you have made, maybe you will reconnect a few years down the road, maybe you won’t. The spring of your senior year is when you are supposed to make the memories that will last a lifetime with the people who matter the most to you right now. You have missed out on this opportunity, and I am sorry. I implore you, though, to do what you can with your friends to make those memories that will last forever.
Virtual graduations, virtual classes, no proms, these are all hallmarks of the spring 2020 semester in schools across the country and across the world. They are no substitute for the real thing and I promise your teachers, principals, parents, friends and families are all hurting for you, that you do not get these experiences. I know I hurt for my students.
That is all just the things happening from COVID-19, we also have the protests, some of which have led to riots. You are going forth into this tumultuous and scary world without some of the best memories that people have. For the state of the country and the world, I apologize for so many people to you. We, as the generations who came before you, should have done more to be prepared and to prevent these things that have taken so much from you already.
I have heard many suggestions of ways to give you the many things you will miss out on and, honestly, none of them will be the same. Yeah, graduations and proms can be held at later dates, but some people won’t be able to make it for various reasons. Sports seasons, theater shows and concerts are going to be nearly impossible to reschedule. Again, I apologize for these losses.
On a brighter side, this letter is also a congratulations. So, congratulations! You did it! You have made it through one of the toughest times in a young person’s life with some of the most unprecedented challenges thrust at you. You not only made it, you excelled at it. Virtual classes, some of you having to borrow a school computer and hoping your internet would hold out. Done, you did it. On top of social distancing, masks, fear, not being able to see your friends and families, you had to balance school work, homework, most of you had jobs where you were considered “essential.” Let’s be honest, those grocery-store workers, fast-food workers, gas-station attendants and all the other essential jobs I missed don’t require a college degree. A lot of those workers are you, and you went to work, followed the guidelines and completed your senior year of school on top of that. For being able to do all of that with the current state of the world, I applaud and congratulate each and everyone of you seniors. I know when I was that age, I could not have done all that you have.
With that being said, I have a task for you, Class of 2020. Go out into this world with the same energy that you are leaving high school, the can-do attitude that got you through the last three months of virtual classes, social distancing, essential employment, all of it. Take that attitude and change the world, make it a better place, I know you can, and I hope that you do. You are the future, and if you carry this attitude, drive and determination forward with you, well, then I do not think there is a thing in the world that can stop you from achieving your dreams and changing the world. With that, congratulations, Class of 2020!
Stevie Bartenstein is a member of Rutland High School Class of 2012.
