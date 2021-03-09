A few months ago, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., recorded a video expressing his enthusiastic support for the Rutland Free Library’s proposed new home. In preparing for the Library Board’s March 4 Zoom meeting, I wrote to him and asked if he had been told at that time the public was totally unaware of the plan to move, or whether he’d just assumed they knew and were happy about it. I told him that since first learning about it on Dec. 7, there had been a fair amount of negative reaction from the public. Also, I asked if he would be willing to attend the Zoom meeting for a while, now he knew that fact.
He called me that night, and we had a pleasant chat. He first responded to my invitation to participate in the Zoom meeting, saying that since he’s not an area resident, he didn’t feel it was his place. He felt the local residents and patrons of the library would have the most influence on the decision. I remarked that it hadn’t so far.
I reiterated my written question, asking whether he’d known about the public’s lack of knowledge regarding the proposed move when he had made the recording. He said he had not.
He went on to add that, years ago, each time he had finished with business at the Rutland Superior Court, he would always cross the street to spend a while in the library, enjoying its ambiance.
At the Zoom meeting, someone asked about Heartland, the company that will own the College of St. Joseph building the library hopes to purchase. Randal Smathers, RFL director, said he had not been able to find any information because Heartland is a private company. And yet, in a short while, the library board of trustees plans to sign a contract with Heartland for a great deal of money.
Both of these situations give me great concern.
Susan Beard lives in Rutland.
