Before I retired as an attorney, I had been professionally involved in all sides of the child protection system: represented children and parents, ran a child protection agency, and advocated for changes in the system to better serve children and families. I believed the state had an important role in the protection of children.

But never did I think we would come to a point where our government would include one out of every 26 people on their list without ever going to court. This list is called the Child Protection Registry. If you are on this list, employers can reject you as a job applicant for any job involving children, and current employers can terminate you.

