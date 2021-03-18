I appreciated reading the commentary of Zoe Brennan-Krohn in the editorial page of the March 16 edition of the paper. Her opinion included the statements, “…conservatorships should be a last resort, imposed sparingly, lifted promptly and overseen diligently. Unfortunately, this is not the reality in the United States today.” I feel compelled to add some additional information.
Vermont law allows for “guardianships” (Vermont law does not use the term “conservatorships”) when a person is shown by clear and convincing evidence to have a mental impairment which functionally impairs their ability to manage decisions (personal, medical or financial). The process of imposing a guardianship is stringent. If guardianship is sought for a person (called the “Respondent”) they are appointed a lawyer to defend the guardianship petition; there is an evaluation of the person’s mental status and of their functional capability; there is a hearing in each case; and the judge imposes the guardianship (1) only if there are no reasonable alternatives to guardianship and (2) only if the guardianship is imposed in the least restrictive manner.
Putting a guardianship in place is not an easy process for anyone seeking a guardianship and guardianships are not imposed as a matter of course or without clear and convincing evidence of need. Once imposed, the guardian is required to annually account to the court for financial and personal decisions and the “Respondent” is noticed annually of their right to seek review, modification or revocation of the guardianship.
In short, Vermont law requires guardianships be used only as a last resort, both in practice and under the available court process. Ms. Zoe Brennan-Krohn refers in her piece of “… the ease with which disabled people can be stripped of their rights under conservatorships…” I doubt there are many in Vermont who have experience with our law and practice who would agree that guardianships can be imposed with “ease.”
Ms. Brennan-Krohn states there are many “less dangerous ways for people to access the support they need without being placed under conservatorship.” I agree with this statement, but it needs to be put in context.
A guardianship, if approved, requires the guardian account to the court and the guardian be supervised by the court in an open and transparent manner. Any problem or suspected problem can be brought to the court for resolution.
Ms. Brennan-Krohn lists powers of attorney as one of the “less dangerous” alternatives yet often, powers of attorney give unlimited power to the agent with no obligation to account or to be transparent in what the agent is doing. My legal mentor, J. Frederick Stone, used to say, “A power of attorney is the most dangerous document you can sign!” To be sure, there is a place for alternatives to guardianship and they should definitely be considered, but the implication of the commentary by Ms. Brennan-Krone (based in part upon the Brittany Spears case of which “We don’t know the details …”) that guardianships in Vermont are routinely and inappropriately granted, is not consistent with our Vermont law or with our practice.
George Belcher is an attorney and former probate judge in Vermont. He lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.