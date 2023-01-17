To all Vermonters who enjoy fishing, boating and swimming in our lakes and ponds, a call to arms, or rather your rods, paddles and shimmies, and I ask you to bring your focus to Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. There is a club of beach owners who are making plans amongst themselves to poison the lake waters.

Now you may not realize this, but you, as a Vermonter, own that clean body of water. That water is under our care and right now on our watch. This club, the Lake Bomoseen Association, aka LBA, is planning to dirty your body of water for their own convenience. The beaches do belong to this limited club members, but every drop of lake water belongs to you.

