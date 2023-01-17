To all Vermonters who enjoy fishing, boating and swimming in our lakes and ponds, a call to arms, or rather your rods, paddles and shimmies, and I ask you to bring your focus to Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. There is a club of beach owners who are making plans amongst themselves to poison the lake waters.
Now you may not realize this, but you, as a Vermonter, own that clean body of water. That water is under our care and right now on our watch. This club, the Lake Bomoseen Association, aka LBA, is planning to dirty your body of water for their own convenience. The beaches do belong to this limited club members, but every drop of lake water belongs to you.
There is an issue with milfoil weed as it has been binding up the lake for at least 30 years, but there are other ways to manage this issue. Poisoning the waters is the quick and easiest way to kill the weed. It is not limited to killing just weeds, but the entire ecological system that is in Lake Bomoseen. Thirty years is a lifetime for fish species, turtles and other animals to establish their systems of living with milfoil.
There have been several different techniques offered to this club to resolve their inconvenience of being weeded-in, but each includes its own collection of issues. Owning beachfront property is hard when the weeds crowd the club members, but the weeds are not on the beach, these weeds are in our water. The water must be protected by all of us who utilize the water, not just by those who own the beach property.
I ask my fellow Vermonters to please send your opinions to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Lakes and Ponds, Attention Misha Centre, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602, or call 802-828-1556. Calling, posting, even snail mail would help the staff in northern Vermont, Montpelier, to realize that
Vermonters take their lakes, ponds and parcels of land very seriously and we expect the state to step up and make those decisions that ensure our future Vermont spaces are as clean, safe and above all, protected from people who may pay taxes on a portion of it, but it is not theirs to do as they wish with it, remembering no single decision is ever completely contained. The lake water belongs to all of us, and I don’t want my water poisoned for any reason.
Catherine Bell lives in Hubbardton.
