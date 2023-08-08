Youth mental health has been a priority of our state government and many organizations. During the pandemic, when so many social structures became unsteady, Vermont prioritized child care and school-aged youth through generous financial assistance programs and significant and swift regulatory changes. As a result, we were able to keep many of our youngest Vermonters in some semblance of normalcy during the chaos of worldwide disruptions.

There are many hard-fought lessons from the COVID pandemic about the importance of early childhood education, after-school programs and, of course, our public and private schools. Yet, there haven’t been the sweeping, systems-wide changes to youth mental health that many anticipated in response to the elevated appreciation of youth-focused programs, organizations and professionals. As we recover now from another natural disaster, the stakes are even higher.

