March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a day set aside to appreciate doctors, surgeons and physicians in all areas of health care from primary care to specialists to those in hospitals and care centers. At Community Health, we broaden our circle of appreciation on National Doctors’ Day to include the wide range of medical and clinical experts who work as a team to provide the best primary care available. Sometimes the titles and labels are confusing. What is most important is you develop a relationship with a primary care provider so they can help you navigate through your care network.

As a physician trained in family care, I often get asked what the difference is between a family doctor, a primary care provider (PCP) and an internist. A primary care physician is a health care professional who practices general medicine and is considered the first stop for your medical care. While many PCPs are doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can also be primary care providers.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.