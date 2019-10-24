Rutland City Alderman Scott Tommola’s refusal to hold a meeting on the issue of bias training is an unfortunate setback on Rutland’s bumpy road toward becoming a more diverse, inclusive and progressive community.
In August, the Board of Aldermen referred the issue to the General Committee, which Tommola chairs, after a group of concerned citizens brought the matter before the board. This week, Tommola finally, belatedly, provided an update, expressing his disinterest in bringing bias training to City Hall, saying the exercise would be nothing but “a circus-like meeting with personal agendas and sideshows.”
It’s disappointing that Tommola feels this way. Bias training is a valuable resource that can help to make individuals aware of how implicit, deeply ingrained biases can shade their decision making and affect their relationships with colleagues, coworkers, subordinates and constituents. In government institutions, such biases can unconsciously — or sometimes consciously — shape policy and underserve, marginalize or ignore specific populations within the community.
While Mayor David Allaire has a point that a number of current City Hall department heads, aldermen and applicable employees already underwent bias training under his predecessor, Christopher Louras, he apparently does not see the value in maintaining such a precedent. If he did, he would require new hires to take the training. Further, his suggestion that training should be opt-in is laughably naive; those who don’t think they need bias training usually need it the most.
While Tommola, Allaire and Board President Sharon Davis have not explicitly said they are opposed to bias training, their statements to date, as well as the conditions they have set — that training should be optional and cost the city nothing — suggest a strong distaste for the process.
Using their positions of power, they have thrown up a number of roadblocks that have essentially shut down the conversation and diminished the value of bias training altogether. In doing so, they have inadvertently exposed their own biases and privilege, making a strong case that city leadership desperately needs the very sort of training it is rejecting.
Such a training would have served the city well this summer when Alderman Paul Clifford shared a regrettable, racially charged Facebook post mocking the concept of white privilege. Perhaps, if Clifford had some historical context and a broader understanding of the concept, he would have taken a moment to consider how such a post would be received by his constituents — some of whom are people of color. Kudos to Alderwomen Lisa Ryan and Melinda Humphrey, a younger generation of city leaders, who, in the face of Rutland’s entrenched and obdurate old guard, have boldly spoken out on Rutland’s ongoing struggles with racism and inclusivity. True leadership requires a willingness to have difficult, uncomfortable conversations, to push unpopular issues forward because they are important. It’s not burying them in committee and hiding behind process and scheduling to deflect accountability.
Rutland, like many economically struggling rural cities, is at a crossroads. As our population ages and younger generations depart with no plans to return, we are faced with a challenge to reinvent and innovate, to embrace change and diversity, to demonstrate that we are an open-minded, accepting community. We cannot and should not accept stubborn, regressive, backward-looking leadership that wants to cling to a bygone era when we politely ignored and excused racism and intolerance. The future is outside our door. It’s time for the good old boys to stop talking about the good old days and start paying attention to what’s happening right in front of them.
Jim Sabataso lives in Rutland.
