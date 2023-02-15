A Texan rode into town and is hurriedly gutting the Vermont State University library system. Actually, VSU President Dr. Parwinder Grewal is not Texan, but he arrived in Vermont via Texas, a vastly different state from Vermont.

With a doctorate in zoology, Dr. Grewal is highly educated. However, he and his team do not understand how integral the libraries of Johnson, Lyndon, Castleton and Vermont Technical College are to the academic excellence of these schools.

