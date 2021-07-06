Dear folks at the Red Cross:
I’m writing to express my concern about the conditions under which you are setting up donation sites.
I am a regular donor and made my first appointment since the pandemic to give at the Barre Auditorium. I habitually donate four times a year and had planned to continue that schedule.
Because the site was the auditorium, I assumed that the large auditorium space would be used as it has in the past. I have been vaccinated, but am concerned about the rapid spread of the Delta variant in this country. I arrived with mask, face shield and hand sanitizer, still feeling a little uneasy.
To my dismay, I had to struggle up a flight of stairs with my cane (not handicap accessible) to find a very small, low-ceilinged, windowless room filled with people. All beds were filled, with two people waiting; 12-15 people were in that tiny room with not a single mask, and certainly no social distancing. I did not feel safe putting myself in that room for the hour or more that, because of people waiting, would be required. I canceled my appointment and left.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given the go-ahead for vaccinated people to be mask-free in indoor public spaces, 20% of Vermont’s eligible population is not vaccinated. This doesn’t include children, who also can carry and spread COVID. Anti-vaxers are quite predictably also anti-maskers, and are indistinguishable from people who are vaccinated.
If you have read the research and the anecdotal record about the Delta variant, you know that one single infected person in that small crowded room would most likely infect many people in the room. An hour of breathing the air in that space would render a mask and face shield useless.
A small percentage, 5,800, of fully vaccinated people have contracted the virus: 396 (7%) were seriously ill and were hospitalized, 74 died (reported by CNN from the CDC). This data was gathered before the rapidly spreading Delta variant took hold. Twenty percent of new cases here in the U.S. are Delta. In Great Britain, where it arrived a little earlier, 90% of new cases are the Delta strain.
Masking is a non-invasive strategy for cutting infection rates. Many believe the CDC’s “no mask” recommendations to be premature, at best. The social pressure for this recommendation has been powerful. Do we wait for more mass sickness and death before reinstating the simple policy of masking? I’m afraid that is the reality in this country.
Meanwhile, many of us will take the precautions that seem prudent, in a world that is still firmly in the grip of a deadly pandemic. Until the Red Cross takes precautions to protect the people who selflessly give an hour of their time, and a pint of their life blood to those in need, many of us will refrain from giving.
Lynn Bingham lives in Montpelier.
