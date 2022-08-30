“A health care system that financially punishes the ill.” The above quote is one I found on the internet today. This is the system the United States of America has devised over many years. Does it make sense to you or anyone that we should penalize sick people for being sick? Is this the way a democratic republic should work? Not to me, it doesn’t. And yet, that is just what the “powers that be” seem to think is equitable.

Who are these “powers that be?” How did things get this way? When I was young, the doctor was usually self-employed, set her/his own prices, and collected her own payments. The doctor usually knew the family, made house calls, and might even accept in-kind payments for services.

