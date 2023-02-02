On Jan. 24, the Doomsday Clock moved forward 10 seconds, putting us just 90 seconds from midnight. I learned of this only through emails from organizations promoting peace, not from mainstream newspapers or broadcasts. Why wasn’t this considered news?

The symbolic clock, set annually by experts at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, measures how close we are to nuclear apocalypse. The war in Ukraine, growing nuclear tensions, climate change, and infectious disease all factored into the clock being moved closer to midnight than it’s ever been in its 75-year history. This isn’t an iron-clad prediction. It’s an urgent call to action.

