On Jan. 24, the Doomsday Clock moved forward 10 seconds, putting us just 90 seconds from midnight. I learned of this only through emails from organizations promoting peace, not from mainstream newspapers or broadcasts. Why wasn’t this considered news?
The symbolic clock, set annually by experts at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, measures how close we are to nuclear apocalypse. The war in Ukraine, growing nuclear tensions, climate change, and infectious disease all factored into the clock being moved closer to midnight than it’s ever been in its 75-year history. This isn’t an iron-clad prediction. It’s an urgent call to action.
As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty between Russia and the United States, New START, will expire in February 2026. This would eliminate mutual inspections, deepen mistrust, spur a nuclear arms race and heighten the possibility of a nuclear exchange. But we still can resume negotiations and find a basis for further arms reductions. Write to our president and legislators urging them to renew this treaty and continue negotiations.
Think about the U.S. military budget of $858 billion this year, not counting the money for nuclear weapons included in the Department of Energy budget. The second largest military-spending nation, China, has a budget in the $200 billion range. The U.S. spends almost as much on the military as the rest of the world combined; its military power exceeds almost the total capacity of the rest of the world. The U.S. is also on track to spend over the next 20 years, $2-3 trillion to upgrade its nuclear arsenal. Do we really need more nuclear weapons? Is this where you want your tax money to go? What about medical care, housing, education? Let your legislators know.
It may seem that we are caught between the jaws of nuclear catastrophe and climate catastrophe. But those jaws are of our own making, and we can still unmake them, releasing their grip on our minds and lives.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.
