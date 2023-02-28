Faced with a financial crisis at the state colleges several years ago, then-chancellor Jeb Spaulding proposed closing three of the schools. The outcry against that idea was huge — each of those colleges, it was claimed, was a treasure, indispensable to the education of Vermonters and to the vitality of their surrounding communities. Spaulding resigned, his plan died, the financial crisis remained.

A second plan involved the present merger of the colleges under a single administration. Clearly, that was not sufficient to solve the financial problem, which was then handed to the new president hired to deal with it. I have not heard one voice raised in support of his solution, but only protests, reasonable questions and arguments against it, and outrage. If his plan to digitize the libraries and reduce the status of sports teams is abandoned or modified, there will need to be another plan. What will be acceptable to faculty, students and Vermont taxpayers?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.