This is my first letter to the editor and I feel it is time to write one. I pay attention to about all of the various issues going on in Rutland where I have lived now for 30 years and love dearly. I am excited about the proposal for the library being moved to the former CSJ library. However, I must ask this question: My husband and I met at a puppet show at that library 29 years ago. I fear that, with the library moving from there, will that mean our marriage of 28 years will no longer be viable because the library is gone?
It also makes me wonder about my being female athlete of the year in 1976 at my high school in Jackson, Minnesota – a high school that no longer exists nor does the “Blue Jay” mascot and name. Has my life and all those great memories and accomplishments from my high school years disappeared because the mascot, logo and school are now gone?
I hope people can recognize the tongue in cheek here. My daughter, whom I am very proud of and is half-Asian, has been a key leader in the RHS mascot and name change due to recognizing those who are hurt by the symbol. She experienced racial prejudices during her time there, yet she was on the state championship team for girl’s lacrosse in 2009 as a Raider. She doesn’t feel her self-worth and high school memories, education and friendships would go away if the logo and name went away. Our lives are so much more than our high school years, as wonderful as they may have been. But we, as a community, must look forward and become much more sensitive and inclusive.
So if the Rutland Public Free Library moves out of the building it is now in, it will not take away from the great story my husband and I share about having met at a puppet show so long ago. We live happily on together and plan to go to the new library. Kudos to the library board and all those who have worked on this upcoming endeavor.
Terese Black lives in Rutland.
