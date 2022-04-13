The concept, lost in today’s culture, of making a difference by your direct involvement in a cause can be summed up as simple as first get the facts for yourself and then make your position mean something: Vote.
Where do you go to start? The “More things you know” and “What you can do to help” are as simple as registering with callingallmembers.org by providing your email address. Read “Who we are” on the site.
In this day and age, the reality that bigger is not better has become all too obvious. Corporations are merging and driving the direction of politics away from what is best for the people. “A merger of VSECU and NEFCU will not serve VSECU members in any material way. …”
Bill Smith. NEFCU’s chief marketing and retail officer, said neither union has “significant concerns” about the final steps of the process: “This is not a merger that has anything to do with capacity, as much as it has to do with opportunity.”
No “significant concerns” about the final steps of the process. No “significant concerns” that the members don’t want the merger. No “significant concerns” because they intend on “giving the members the right information they need” as stated in the 75th annual meeting.
I would suggest those steps should end abruptly with a vote. Will they? The board has in the past pushed its position even after the members “voted” no! A past board’s effort to rename the VSECU, none the less, resulted in the board spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to push that agenda. Are we headed down that path again? This is a path that will not only result in renaming the VSECU, but will simply eliminate it completely.
VSECU cooperative, that truly represented the interest of 100% of the owner/members for 70+ years, merging with and resulting in an entity where that membership would only have a 44% standing, is not in the best interests of the current owner/members in any way. A merger that “has to do with opportunity” begs the question: a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do what, exactly?
Do not miss the opportunity to clearly notify the current VSECU Board of your ‘significant concerns” on this issue: Vote.
Alfred S. Blakey lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.