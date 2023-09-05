I hate when I hear people broad-brushing today’s youth as lazy, rude, content, uninformed, uncaring — add whatever other negative adjective you choose. Was their bar set a little low during COVID? Yes, for sure, and some are still digging out from that. But they also lived through something as kids those of us a bit older never did. They lost graduations, proms, sports and were guinea pigs for online classes. Nothing of this magnitude had happened in a century.

So, I decided to write this because the last two media writing classes at Vermont State University at Castleton blew me away and shattered those perceptions.

