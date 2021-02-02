Dick McCormack’s S.17, the bill he has introduced (with bipartisan support) to “require Civics Education for a high school diploma” (“Civics education needed” Jan. 26) is right on target. Many Americans simply do not understand how our government is supposed to work. Get much beyond “We the people” and the First and Second amendments, and not many of us really know what kind of government the “founding fathers” set up.
You know, the one about which Benjamin Franklin, asked whether they’d created a republic or a monarchy as he walked out of the Constitutional Convention, replied “A republic, if you can keep it.”
The answer still stands.
McCormack suggests “the U.S. Constitution, the document that constitutes our government,” needs to be central to a civics curriculum since you can’t maintain a democracy without the “demos” – the people – and the people can’t make this happen without knowing what it is they’re supposed to be maintaining.
But I have one proviso to add to this excellent proposal: The best way to teach how government works is to get students involved in government. Projects I’ve developed and overseen in the U.S. and abroad make it very clear that, while the students need to know the rules and structures (the Constitution, concepts like “separation of powers,” etc.), they actually learn these things when they use them in the public sphere.
Whether it’s by developing a local environmental project, running a mock selectmen’s election, or recommending an amendment to zoning ordinances, if students learn-by-doing, they learn much more. They learn more about rules, procedures and the need for compromise. They also learn how hard it is to get things right when you’re dealing with just about anything in the public sphere.
I guess it’s too late to add anything to S.17. But if we want to make this work, we need to make sure students not only can write essays about the first 10 amendments, but that they’ve had some experience with the actual thing by acting as part of the “demos.”
Nicholas Boke is an international education consultant. He lives in Chester.
