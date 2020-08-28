Every year, the Montpelier Roxbury School District is asked to do a “Welcome Back to School” message to our community. It typically doesn’t take too long to write — letters like that tend to write themselves. “We can’t wait to see those smiling faces of our kids again!” “We are committed to high levels of learning and getting better at what we do each and every day!” “We will strive to create a place where every child can’t wait to go!” But this year ... this year is different. This year’s message to our community at large is less pomp and circumstance and more a plea for support.
Thus far in Vermont, we have come together as a statewide community to beat this thing called COVID-19 back, and nowhere more so than in the Montpelier and Roxbury communities. Because of our collective efforts, the science supports school opening for in-person instruction. Many schools across the world have proven they can open successfully while some have failed miserably. Every one of us at Montpelier Roxbury-Public Schools want to be on the successful side.
Our schools will open in-person. Our teachers are gearing up for it now. We have taken every care to put risk-mitigation protocols in place, including masks, desks 6 feet apart and daily health check screenings. We’ve thought about traffic patterns both in and outside of schools. We have new schedules and PODS that ask some teachers and assistants to step into roles they have never played before. The collaborative planning efforts put forth by the administration, school nurses and union leadership have been amazing. We have put off vacations and sleep and family time in order to pull this off. We’ll be ready to go on Day One with a school structure that we would ideally not want for kids in normal times, but these aren’t normal times. We’ll be ready with a structure that will work.
As in past years, our teachers cannot wait to get the learning going. At the same time, however, many of our teachers are scared. Their fear stems from the fact people are getting severely ill and dying from this virus. Turn on any national news broadcast and there it is — every night. But our devoted MRPS teachers and staff are coming to work to teach this community’s children despite their terror.
One thing I have learned throughout this global pandemic is that mitigation efforts require a whole lot of trust among strangers and loved ones taking the needed precautions. I need to trust that the guy next to me in line at the grocery store has his mask on correctly, has washed his hands well and is going to honor space requirements.
Educators know a lot about trust. Each year we ask parents to trust us to nurture and engage with their most precious person.
This year, we need to flip the trust switch. We are about to enter our school buildings with hundreds of students and adults all under one roof. We are going to be in classrooms with potentially more than 20 people for long stretches of time. Many MRPS educators and staff feel they are putting their life on the line so they can teach children in-person. In doing so, we need you, members of our community, to keep us safe. We need you to abide by every safety rule, to make your kids and family members abide by every safety rule, to not cut corners.
We need to trust that every single person in our community will do their part to keep our lives, and our children’s lives, safe.
In other words, a safe return to school rests in the hands of our community pulling together. We must all commit to following every single risk-mitigation strategy that has been deemed important by the Vermont Department of Health. We ask you to do this for us and know that this community can answer the challenge.
So, on this, the eve of the first day of school, we have a big ask to make of this community. Continue the effort to keep people safe. In fact, don’t just continue it, double your efforts. Stay home, wear a mask when you’re out, covering your nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands often. In return, we will show up to our classrooms that have wall-to-wall individual desks spread far apart, learn new teaching methods that engage kids in learning and continue to be a positive force in our students’ lives. You can trust us on that.
Libby Bonesteel is Montpelier Roxbury Superintendent of Schools and Jim Murphy is Montpelier Roxbury School Board Chair.
