Donald Trump is a desperate man. He is running scared. He is terrified of losing the presidential election. We can only imagine the reason why: Will it shatter his monstrous ego? Will it prove him less than infallible in the eyes of his supporters? We can only guess.
It has been shown in several polls that Joe Biden is 16 points ahead of Trump. Moreover, David Brancaccio, on a recent NPR Morning Market Report, was interviewing a woman in London, England, from the highly respected magazine, The Economist. She reported that she and her colleagues had used a new software package as a forecaster of upcoming events. It placed Joe Biden far ahead of Trump and predicted Biden will win by a large majority. Also, it predicted the Democrats will take the U.S. Senate.
Nevertheless, Trump has tried several tricks to ensure victory. Think of his false claims that mail-in ballots generate fraud. Think of the sorting machine debacle his minion, DeJoy, caused for the U.S. Postal Service. He contracted the coronavirus, and then claimed it is nothing at all to his supporters, probably expecting to win their votes and their confidence that he is unbeatable and above being merely human. He should tell that to the families of the 210,000 Americans who have already died from the virus.
No less a luminary than Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, has stated the pandemic must be brought under control or the American economy will be a “tragedy.” He has further stated that a second round of stimulus money is necessary immediately to boost our flagging economy.
But Trump will have none of this. He stated he will refuse to concede victory to Biden regardless of the vote spread. And, in the final analysis, Trump has terminated negotiations with the House and will not continue them until after the election, as he says, ”when I win.” What brazen audacity. What punishing tactics.
But it is certainly what we can expect from him. He is willing to let millions of Americans go hungry and experience being food insecure. At last count, this segment is about 40 million of our population, and this includes 18 million children. He is willing to let small and medium businesses fail for lack of funding. This seems to be one of Trump’s vote-getting ploys. If we want a stimulus package, then we had better vote for him. This is incorrigible and amoral, if not immoral, in my opinion. Still, there are no lows to which this man will not sink. And this termination of stimulus negotiations, which can help to eliminate food insecurity among our neighbors and fellow Americans spread across this country, is completely contrary to what Jesus taught in the Sermon on the Mount and the Judgment of the Nations in the Gospel of Matthew. Generosity and kindness are what Matthew’s writing stress, not Trump’s traits of parsimoniousness or sore-headedness, especially toward his fellow Americans.
It is obvious that Trump is desperate to win this upcoming election, and will do whatever it takes to gain victory as we have seen above. However, generosity, kindness and magnanimity should be the reigning qualities at this moment in time. Nevertheless, I firmly state that, regardless of the situation and the results of the actions of Trump’s desperation, I do not wish, in any way, shape or form, that Trump be consigned to the netherworld. Let generosity, prosperity, amity and peace reign.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
