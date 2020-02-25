I read, with great amazement and surprise, the commentary submitted recently by Mr. James B. Hall of Center Rutland. My amazement stems from the fact that Mr. Hall, a man whom I have never had the pleasure of meeting, but I deduce to be a fine gentleman of good character, but I disagree with on many political and social topics, I was, in this instance, completely in agreement on his stated premise. The surprise arises from the fact that, in the citing of his conclusion, we disagree, and I believe his conclusion to be entirely wrong.
Mr. Hall had titled his piece, “Blame the Democrats.” His premise, as I understand it, is that the House of Representatives has achieved no legislative results since the day the Democrats assumed the majority in the House. Very little legislation has moved out of the House, so Mr. Hall’s conclusion is to blame the Democrats for inaction. Nothing could be further from the truth.
If we Google the number of bills pending in the U.S. Senate, we arrive at the number of at least 275 bipartisan bills pending and stuck in limbo. No action has been taken on them, and these, according to Google, are bills concerned with lowering health-care costs, protecting pensions, addressing gun violence, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act and a plethora of additional subjects important to the American people. It is estimated by Google, citing several senators, that over 90% of these bills are bipartisan. A photograph of them, stacked up, seems to be several feet high, and one senator is quoted as saying that there are 5,595 pages of legislation in the stack.
Why aren’t the bills being acted upon by the Senate? Because, as the Google text states, it quotes Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, saying, “If I am still the Senate Majority Leader, think of me as the Grim Reaper. None of this stuff is going to pass.”
So, it isn’t the Democrats who stymie the legislative process which we all want to see occur; it’s Mitch McConnell. And why does he prevent bills from being acted upon on the floor of the Senate? Fear. Fear, as I have written before in my previous commentaries. McConnell wields extraordinary power. It seems to be his raison d’étre. And the senators of his party seem to fear him, and I believe he fears Donald Trump. It appears that Republican senators are terrified to speak against McConnell and Trump. They are spineless. Weak as jellyfish. Therefore, no movement of pending legislation.
And to add another dimension to this scenario, there has arisen a climate of lying in Washington. So many times have the media, both electronic and print, cited lies told by Trump. Complete falsehoods with no factual base, the way the Gestapo did in the 1930s. Hence, the climate of lying in Washington. We have an environment of lying in a climate of fear in our nation’s capital.
It would take little from a Republican senator to invoke Trump’s wrath. Can you imagine if Susan Collins or Lindsey Graham said something to anger Trump? He would conjure up some outrageous untruth about them to destroy their reputation and career, and his base, which believes everything he says, would support him.
Thus, it’s no wonder that the Republicans in the U.S. Senate, with the stellar exception of Mitt Romney, refused to convict Trump. Fear. So, don’t blame the Democrats for non-conviction and lack of movement of legislation. Blame the fear.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
