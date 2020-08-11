I may be wrong. I have been wrong before, though sometimes I have been right. I have not kept the ratio between the two.
But at this time, I look back to 400 years when the first Black African men were brought to what would be the future United States of America. They landed in the colony of Virginia. These strong men were to become our first slaves.
The South was a slave economy. Not enough white men and women could do all the work required on the tobacco and later, cotton, plantations run by white aristocrats. And, as the plantations grew, so did the need for more Black Africans until there was a large underclass of slaves doing backbreaking labor for the plantation owners growing richer by the bale.
And, yet, I seriously doubt these Africans wanted to leave their homeland: A land of rich, verdant prairies; a land abundant in cattle, antelope, fowl and a myriad of game for these men to keep their families well fed and happy; a meadow land where they could tend their flocks and farms – a pastoral Eden – and where their families grew and prospered. Why would they want to leave this meadowland paradise? They wouldn’t; until forced to by the slave traders who captured them, through overwhelming technology like firearms, and put them to sail on slave ships to North America. Think the Amistad.
And then they were forced to work for little or no wages and minimum meal rations. And this barbaric cruelty went on for hundreds of years; here, in our United States of America, the “Home of the Free and the Land of the Brave” where “...all men are created equal…” Nonsense. All men are created equal only if they were white and owned land, and Jefferson knew that.
And so the whites prospered, and kept the Black men and women subjugated through intimidation, lynchings and outright murder. Think Emmett Till.
But events changed in the 1950s and 1960s. Black people began to demand their rights as full citizens of the United States. Think Dred Scott.
The Voting Rights Act, The Civil Rights Act, The Fair Housing Act and other federal legislation arrived on our shores as had the slave ships of hundreds of years ago, but these acts were welcomed, not feared.
But not enough has been done despite the efforts of Lyndon Johnson. Still, there was hidden segregation and persecution of Blacks and other non-white minorities. Think Muslim and brown-skinned people. So, momentum began to build with the murder of several Black people. Think George Floyd, and his gloating murderer, Officer Chauvin; Breonna Taylor and the police who shot her to death; the runner who was shot to death by a white supremacist and his son.
From these travesties sprang the Black Lives Matter movement. And, as I believe, President Obama said, “…All lives matter…” However, in our time, after 400 years of pain, suffering and total subjugation, Black lives do matter. And all the people – black, brown, yellow and poor whites – who are fighting for, and are protesting for, the total enfranchisement of non-white minority citizens, should be acclaimed, supported and guided to the total and entire support of the complete enfranchisement of non-white and poor citizens.
So, let us not denigrate the Black Lives Matter movement; let us not decry the legitimate protesters who seek equality for all our citizens; let us not deny the 400 years of pain, suffering and grief that our Black and minority citizens have suffered and who are trying to achieve racial equality with their white brothers and sisters. Let us promote it to the fullest. This, I believe, is true and correct.
I began this essay stating that I may be wrong. In this instance, I do not believe I am.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
