Much has been bandied about recently about how to save or salvage Social Security and/or Medicare from becoming insolvent and bankrupt, especially by politicians and fearmongers who seek to reduce payments and benefits to the American people in order to “save” these two programs.

Various politicians refer to these two programs as “entitlements,” and this is quite correct. These are entitlements the federal government must bestow on us at our time of retirement. We have paid for these programs; they belong to us; and when we retire, we are eligible and entitled to collect a monthly sum from Social Security to provide food and shelter for ourselves in order to maintain our standard of living and to receive medical benefits from Medicare to pay our doctor and hospital bills to maintain our health. Both programs are for our benefit as we age.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.