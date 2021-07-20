I read, with a mixture of amusement and perplexity, the commentary, “History tells the truth,” by a Mr. or Ms. Kimball Shinkoskey in the July 17–19 Rutland Herald. I don’t know Kimball’s gender, so I will defer to the masculine pronoun.
Amusement because Mr. Shinkoskey states the fact that Moses, in the book of Exodus, quarantined the Israelites in their homes to avoid the Angel of Death. Actually, Moses was following God’s command, not his own. Perplexity because he states we have no leadership in fighting the COVID-19 virus. He asks, “Where are our 21st–century George Washingtons or Martin Luther Kings?” These fine men were leaders in war and politics and civil rights. They were not health professionals.
And we do have health professional to lead us: Dr. Roselle Walensky, current director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases; and President Joe Biden. Walensky has repeatedly urged Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, as has Fauci. President Biden has led by example by getting his and his family’s vaccinations as soon as they were available. So our COVID-19 leadership exists and is doing its best to encourage people to get their shots. Many states have followed the advice of Biden and these medical professionals. And Biden has even gone so far as to offer to send teams of vaccinators door-to-door to give people their vaccinations.
However, these leaders cannot force people to be vaccinated. People, for one reason or another, appear to want to refuse to be vaccinated, thereby endangering their own lives and the lives of those around them, and the plethora of non-vaccinations seems to be concentrated in the South and the Midwest. If Mr. Shinkoskey wants to find a state which has taken to heart our leaders’ advice, perhaps he should look to the leadership of a small Brave Little State in the Northeast. I believe its name is Vermont.
Through the leadership of Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and his associate, Tracy Dolan, Deputy Commissioner of Public Health, Vermont has experienced an 83%, and probably more by now, vaccination rate. We are the No. 1 state in the union for the least COVID-19 cases and deaths, and the highest for a vaccination rate. This is because we follow our governmental and public health leaders’ advice. We do not follow blindly; we simply do not want to get sick and possibly die.
So, the leadership, nationally and in Vermont, is there. I cannot answer for those who choose to ignore it. That decision belongs to the folks who refuse to get vaccinated. But perhaps Mr. Shinkoskey should visit Vermont to see leadership and regard for good health in action. The history here will tell the truth.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
