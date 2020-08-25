I read with great enthusiasm and interest Stacy Schiff’s piece in The New York Times’ Sunday Review of Aug. 16. She gives us a brief history of the events that led up to the American Revolution and then the American War of Independence.
Specifically, she cites the events in Boston: the Boston Tea Party and the Boston Massacre among other Boston colonists’ involvements. But, she has a marvelous paragraph on what was to be called the Boston Massacre. On the evening of March 5, 1770, Boston colonists provoked and aggravated the British soldiers, many of them Hessians, patrolling Boston streets. Not in keeping with the rules of engagement with unarmed civilians, these British soldiers fired at the colonists, felling five of them.
The first man to be hit with a musket ball, and who died, was a Black man. His name was Crispus Attucks (not in Schiff’s piece) and he was an escaped slave from the South. He is acknowledged by historians as the first man to be killed in the American Revolution. And this happened some 151 years after the first slaves from Africa landed on Virginia’s shores.
How fitting. A man of color, a Black man, died for the beginning of the founding of the United States of America: A man who had escaped slavery and stood with the northern colonists-rebels to help begin the nation of freedom and liberty which we all cherish.
And, to this day, do we yet see all our brothers and sisters of color completely free and able to exercise their constitutional rights? The answer is, of course not. And whose fault is that? It is the fault of the white dominate class which refuses to extend civil rights to all those people of color. It is our fault!
And unless we change our attitude, behavior and thinking, these criminal situations will continue, and we shall have to answer for them. Fortunately, we, here in Vermont, experience relatively few of these criminal situations but, unfortunately, they are rampant in other areas of our country. And we, here in Vermont, should take supreme pride in the fact we were one of the first states in the Union to outlaw slavery. This event is depicted in a mural in the Rutland Post Office lobby.
And where does this bring us? It brings us to the crossroads of whether we shall give full and sovereign rights to our brothers and sisters of color, grant them the entire list of freedoms which they deserve and for which Crispus Attucks, and our other colonist-heroes, of all colors, died.
It brings us to the point where we must reckon with our concepts of justice and injustice. It brings us to the point in which we must wrestle with our consciences and come to the sound conclusion that, if Crispus Attucks died for us, we should live for his descendants. Black lives matter. Brown lives matter. Yellow lives matter. And we, white lives, matter. We all matter and we are all certainly important. But, in this day and age, Black lives matter. Crispus would surely agree.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
