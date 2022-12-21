‘Evening, Grandpa,” Billy said, ducking his head to clear the top of the cave entrance. He was tall for his 15 years. “I have the rushes for supper here.” Torn animal hides covered his frame from his strong shoulders to his well-molded calves.
“Good,” said Grandpa. “Looks like a fine bunch.” Grandpa and Billy began to clean and cut the rushes into small, edible strips.
“Can I have my cup of water now, Grandpa?”
“No, Billy, you know you have to wait ’til the rushes are cooked, and we have supper. Only four cups of water a day for each of us.” They finished cleaning and trimming the rushes and finally put them into a pot to boil.
“Will you tell me the story again, Grandpa, of how we got to live here in this cave, why the air smells so bad, it’s so hot outside, and there is so little water?”
“Billy, I’ve told you half a dozen times, but one more won’t hurt, I suppose.” Grandpa took a sip of water and began his tale.
“My own grandfather told me how all this started. He lived many years ago. It was a result of the land wars and the climate problems. The wars started around the year 2023, I think he said. People were running out of space to live, and they fought with their neighbors for land. There were large land masses bordering on great waters, oceans he said they were called, and smaller waters inside the land areas and he called these small bodies of water, lakes. The big waters invaded the coastal land masses and destroyed the towns, villages and cities along them. The small water bodies all dried up and there was no water for the people to drink, farm or cook. So, the water and the land wars started. Droughts in the land, floods along the coasts and wars everywhere.”
Grandpa took a sip of water and popped some rushes into his mouth. “The poisoning to the air and whatever water was left began years before that, but the rich people continued to manufacture their products, make their oil and mine coal, and never switched from coal and oil to electricity. They had the money, power and small private militias to protect themselves. My grandfather told me the smoke from the factories and refineries rose to the clouds and discolored them so badly that the rain that fell was brown and poisonous. He told me that the waters all over were a shining blue before that, not like the stinking orange-brown they are now. And this acid rain and snow killed all the trees and forests that hadn’t already been clear-cut for what the rich said was progress. And this poisoned air and water killed many animals and people, including him and your parents.”
“And the governments were powerless to fix all this?” Billy asked.
“Yes,” said Grandpa, “Despite all the warnings, so many politicians were in the pay of the banks, corporations and the rich people that they blocked all efforts to correct things.”
Billy shook his head in disbelief. “But in the land wars, did all the people die?”
“No,” replied Grandpa, “Many of them escaped to the cave villages where we, and a few dozen people around us, live. I think this happened about the year 2027. I don’t know if there are many other people on the land, but I have heard of great sickness among them. There’s no medicine, of course.”
Billy looked at his grandpa. “So, there will never be someone for me to find and maybe have a child with?”
“No, Billy, there won’t. There’s no one your age around for you anywhere. Unlike in the small cities the rich people built high in the mountains, covered with clear domes for protection. Their private militias guard them, and they have all the medicine, water and food, including fresh meat, they want.”
Billy thought for a moment. “I’ve never eaten fresh meat or anything fresh for that matter. It doesn’t seem fair,” and he shook his head again in wonderment.
“It isn’t,” Grandpa replied, “But they are strong and there is nothing we can do; just wait ’til the end.”
“Isn’t there some Great Spirit that’s supposed to come and rescue people like us?”
“Yes, Billy, but He, or She, hasn’t come yet. Until that time, we have to drink bitter water, eat distasteful rushes and breathe sour air. The heat is sometimes unbearable, but there is nothing else. We just have to do our best and wait.”
“While the others, the rich, have everything,” Billy answered.
Grandpa nodded slowly, almost mournfully.
“Well, I guess I’ll try to get some sleep. Good night, Grandpa,” he said and pulled several old, torn animal skins over himself.
“Good night, Billy,” Grandpa said. “We just have to wait.” And he turned to face the cave opening and the last embers of the day, while tears rolled down his ancient cheeks. We just have to wait ’til the end, he thought. Everything is either dead or dying. There’s little left. It can’t be much longer. We just have to wait.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.