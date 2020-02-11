I’m not writing about our Vermont Republican Party. They seem to be doing a good job in Montpelier.
I am, however, writing about the Republican Party in Washington. We can always trust them to be wrong and corrupt in their governmental dealings. They all seem to be afraid of Mitch McConnell and are terrified of Donald Trump. They all appear to be doing what Trump and McConnell want them to do. They have won the titles of toady and sycophant.
Why did they vote to prohibit witnesses from testifying and to prevent documents from being read during Trump’s trial? What are they hiding? A person who has done no evil has no reason to hide potential witnesses or documents. What are they afraid of? Trump’s anger?
Several Republican senators indicated they would vote to have documents presented during the trial and to have Joe Bolton testify: Lisa Murkowsky of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. Only Mitt Romney stood his ground, acted honorably and with great integrity and voted against Trump. The others caved. Are they terrified of the power and influence of Mitch McConnell? Do they fear the tantrums and ravings of Donald Trump?
Lamar Alexander said, “When you have an accident with eight witnesses, a ninth is unnecessary.” Entirely incorrect. The ninth witness may shed a new light on the accident. Joe Bolton, as the “ninth witness,” may well have given the trial a new perspective. This smacks of Trump’s refusal to show his tax returns and the GOP’s support of his actions. So much is kept hidden from the American people and we have a right to know about his business dealings. What is Trump hiding? Emoluments? Foreign entanglements? Illegal financial dealings? Again, if he has nothing improper in his returns, he should fear no reprisals in showing his returns.
But this just demonstrates further that the Washington Republican Party members seem to be terrified of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. They appear to want to kowtow to these two powerful leaders. We shall probably never know why these senators voted against the submission of documents and additional witnesses, but the indications are of a deep-rooted essence of fear on their part. We may never know what is buried in Donald Trump’s tax returns, but the evidence suggests he has a great deal to hide.
The threat of retribution is no way to run a political party. As noted above, these actions are wrong and corrupt: wrong in the fact these senators seem not to have followed their sacred oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, to be impartial and just; corrupt in the fact they apparently gave in to McConnell and Trump. In fact, I judge no one. I leave that up to the Lord. I can simply comment on the actions of the Republican senators, which seem to have been extraordinarily deceitful. I simply observe.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.