This is the week when environmental activists around the world had planned huge actions in the streets, schools and lots of other creative ideas. While our well planned agenda of full expression of our sadness, rage and dreams about the future will need to be expressed in alternative words and actions in order to stay safe in this COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been idle.
The lessons being learned from coronavirus for the world are unexpected and will impact our future in ways we cannot know. Some of the changes are huge: India, where coal-fired plants, field and fuel burning, and automobile fumes have created the worst air quality in the world. Suddenly, with the pandemic shutdown, the Himalayas are visible for the first time in decades, and in a disease epidemic that targets the lungs, most Indian people are breathing better than they have in years. In Venice, the canals are clean. In Los Angeles, the air is far clearer than usual. And, probably the most mystifying in terms of long term effects, the price of oil has dropped through the floor.
While our eyes are all riveted to the daily ever-changing lunacy of the Trump (lack of) policy regarding COVID-19, the administration has been quietly destroying any remaining laws protecting people, animals and plant life from industrial toxins and destruction. No more regulations regarding mine waste. Oil refineries can spew the worst toxins into predominately Black neighborhoods. Car-makers can focus exclusively on the most polluting vehicles, as they create more profits. Protections for workers, not so much. The list goes on – these laws and regulations, from the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, to the cleaning of toxic waste sites, are going to go away if we are not active, smart and don't get the Trump administration out of office. Four more years, and our environment will be basically beyond help from future leaders who are smarter, more compassionate and willing to care more for our future than for lining their own pockets now.
We are long past the time when we can ignore the destruction of our children's future. It is time for every caring person in the world to learn the lessons of responsible civilizations: the goal needs to be to leave the world better for our children than we found it. Not easy, maybe not possible, but the most worthy goal we can set.
Nancy Braus lives in Putney.
