Prior to Gov. Phil Scott vetoing the bill concerning legislative salary increases and related matters (S.39: An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly; and, with the Legislature not overriding the governor’s veto, is a bill that is more than likely to be revisited, yet again, during the 2024 legislative session).
Certain questions arose within my mind about these and related matters, including about what the actual motivations, as well as reasons, could be behind why someone runs as a candidate in Vermont for either the House of Representatives or the Senate, in the first place. In fact, just prior to writing this commentary on the subject, I emailed over 35 current or former state legislators, as well as candidates who had previously run for the Legislature and were not elected, in order to ask them: Why did you run for the state Legislature (i.e., what were the actual motivations, as well as reasons behind why you ran for office in the first place)?
The underlying assumption behind this particular question of mine is that it seems to be more than likely people do not necessarily put themselves forward as a candidate for the state Legislature because of the allure of the salary and, instead, probably do so for a myriad of other reasons. If the reasons behind why a person might run for the state Legislature include the allure of the salary, however, that would also be good to know and would not be either criticized or judged (not by me anyway).
Having followed the state Legislature for over 30 years as both a casual political observer, as well as a volunteer (read: unpaid) citizen activist and advocate (now retired), I had come into contact with many state legislators, as well as those who had run for the Legislature and were not elected. To the best of my recollection, I cannot recall a single legislator or legislative candidate who had ever mentioned that they did it for the allure of the salary.
If anything, though, I have either heard or read over the years about how many current or former legislators have bemoaned being seriously under compensated. Yet, with the possibility of certain exceptions, this has not usually stopped those who have held legislative seats or otherwise ran for the state Legislature, from doing so.
This, as well as other reasons, lead me to believe that the vast majority of those who have held legislative seats or otherwise have run for the state Legislature, have done so for other considerations, including because they are, or were, highly passionate about public service and also about one or more matters (read: issues) important to them, as well as members of the community they have sought to represent and serve.
To my way of thinking, as well as by way of observation, rather than the issue of sufficient enough legislative salary being an impediment from either continuing to run for reelection or otherwise seeking election, what might possibly be among the reasons for not running could be complete disillusionment with politics, as well as the political process, including at the local and state level, not merely at the federal level.
Although it is admittedly mere speculation on my part, it could be that, once in office or otherwise having come to the realization regarding how political sausage is actually produced and what goes into it prior to considering running as a candidate, the hopes, idealism as well as vision, that initially led them to consider running in the first place ends up being dashed and deep dismay, as well as utter frustration with the reality of politics within the State House and at the administrative level, sets in, which eventually causes some to give up and bow out.
There are many, including state legislators, as well as other political observers, who suggest that politics beneath the Golden Dome in Montpelier is not anything like it is in Washington, D.C. However, while true, that is only by a matter of degree, as well as the level of gamesmanship and resulting nastiness at play. Having witnessed the political process play out beneath the Golden Dome firsthand over the years, I can easily attest that, oftentimes, political sausage-making is still an ugly and oftentimes somewhat nasty process at both the legislative and administrative level here in little old Vermont, as well.
If so (i.e., if my estimation is accurate), it is no wonder then that there are those who would give up and not continue, not due to a lack of sufficient enough legislative salary and benefits per se, but because of disillusionment with the political process at the legislative and administrative levels. Yet, regrettably, this is not something that most current or former legislators or potential candidates or most other political observers are likely to speak about publicly.
If this, rather than the issue of sufficient enough legislative salary and benefits, is indeed what could be behind why people might not consider running for either election or reelection to the state Legislature, then the problem is not with individual members of the Legislature per se, but instead with the leadership of the House and Senate, as well as with committee chairs. This is not a new issue either, but an old, often repetitious, one.
If one were to ask what the possible answer(s) and solution(s) to these issues might be, it would be voters electing or reelecting candidates to the state Legislature who are willing to change the process in a meaningful and real fashion from within, as well as, once elected or reelected, electing legislative leadership who are committed to doing both better, as well as differently, in these regards. Easier said than done, I know.
By the way, in terms of shortening the legislative session as some have proposed (versus raising legislative salaries), I have observed over the years about how the Legislature can get its work accomplished in rather quick order when it chooses to do so. Furthermore, and there can be no disputing the fact on this particular count, the recent veto session held this month (June 20), with its relatively heavy workload, is a prime example of that.
Morgan Brown lives in Montpelier.