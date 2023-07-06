Prior to Gov. Phil Scott vetoing the bill concerning legislative salary increases and related matters (S.39: An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly; and, with the Legislature not overriding the governor’s veto, is a bill that is more than likely to be revisited, yet again, during the 2024 legislative session).

Certain questions arose within my mind about these and related matters, including about what the actual motivations, as well as reasons, could be behind why someone runs as a candidate in Vermont for either the House of Representatives or the Senate, in the first place. In fact, just prior to writing this commentary on the subject, I emailed over 35 current or former state legislators, as well as candidates who had previously run for the Legislature and were not elected, in order to ask them: Why did you run for the state Legislature (i.e., what were the actual motivations, as well as reasons behind why you ran for office in the first place)?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0