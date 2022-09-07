After months of back and forth between a small group of people who want to chemically treat Lake Bomoseen to remove milfoil for a few years, I simply ask these people to read the room.
The proposal has met widespread concern by Vermonters and has been categorically rejected by the select boards of the relevant towns. Online there has been extreme concern about the long-term impacts of human ecosystem engineering especially when it is pushed through by a small, private organization primarily concerned with the interests of lakefront property owners.
I’ve been shocked that proponents of chemical treatment have responded not with humility at the rejection of their proposal, but with scorn and political maneuvering — scorn towards locals who are painted as not understanding the ins and outs of this chemical, as if we just need to read a few more toxicology reports and we will finally understand. The political maneuvering feels even more disrespectful as there is now a new survey being sent out to produce a pro-chemical response; the survey is only sent to the various lakefront property owners and includes questions obviously crafted to produce a pro-treatment response.
I ask proponents to take a moment and read the room on this. We understand this is not subject to a democratic referendum among all of the people. We understand you can continue to use legal maneuvering and eventually get approval to ram this program through against the wishes of residents of the state. To people who say “let’s leave the lake be,” though, this isn’t a political or technical game. The anger over this proposal is real and should be respected as a true response by intelligent stakeholders, not just dumb rednecks who don’t understand chemicals and should be cut out of the process.
I hope the pro-treatment group takes a moment to reflect on the desires of the people of Vermont and recognize the lake will still be here in a few years if they think the mood has changed and they can try again. Trying to backdoor this process through after the obvious and public backlash is not how we act as good community members or as good environmental stewards.
Matthew Brown lives in Castleton.
