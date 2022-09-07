After months of back and forth between a small group of people who want to chemically treat Lake Bomoseen to remove milfoil for a few years, I simply ask these people to read the room.

The proposal has met widespread concern by Vermonters and has been categorically rejected by the select boards of the relevant towns. Online there has been extreme concern about the long-term impacts of human ecosystem engineering especially when it is pushed through by a small, private organization primarily concerned with the interests of lakefront property owners.

