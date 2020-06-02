I have quickly seen the widespread support of the demonstrators against police brutality get distracted by the broken storefronts and burning cars. In their discussions, I remember the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “You deplore the demonstrations taking place in Birmingham. But your statement, I am sorry to say, fails to express a similar concern for the conditions that brought about the demonstrations.”
How are we supposed to compare the damage of insured storefronts owned by shareholders with the damage of the physical bodies these protesters lay down under truncheons and tear gas to make their case? How can we overlook the potential loss to shareholders? To answer this, I ask you to just look inward at your concern for the shareholders in other global protests.
Ten years ago, I remember when the Arab Spring protests broke out across the Middle East. We saw pro democracy activists take to the streets and use their bodies to make their case against grave injustice on the world stage. We cheered from our homes in America as we saw dictators fall or in the case of Syria, almost fall. Did we ever stop to consider the property damage that arose in their plight, though? No, because we saw them as paling in relation to the conditions that brought about the demonstrations.
Today, we see the same thing happening in Hong Kong. Our very government, the very one that is threatening “when the looting starts the shooting starts,” has spoken nothing but words of support in their righteous quest for democracy. We know broken store fronts mean much less than the quest for justice.
The world is watching our protests for justice just as we watched theirs and the takeaway is not the number of burned cars or looted gas stations but why the people, the vast majority of which have no involvement in the property damage, took to the streets. This reason, as well as the level of violence the state brings to bear on their bodies, will be what we and the rest of the world remember when the dust settles.
Matthew Brown lives in Castleton.
