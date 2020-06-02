In 1968, the Senior Companion Program was formed by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, and Administration on Aging. Five years later in 1973, after piloting the program in several states and seeing the extraordinary benefits it had to offer older Americans and caregivers, President Nixon signed it into federal law and Senior Corps was born.
The Senior Companion Program provides nonmedical volunteer aid to American citizens who need extra assistance to live independently — such as adults with disabilities or those with terminal illnesses and their caregivers. Senior Companion Volunteers provide emotional and physical support by assisting with simple chores, providing transportation and offering companionship, just to name a few.
Over the years, the program has gained attention and been incredibly successful in not only helping older and disabled Americans and their care partners to live independently, but in providing volunteers older than 55 with an avenue to give back to their communities and make a difference in people’s lives through the power of volunteerism.
Several years after the Senior Companion Program was signed into law, the state of Vermont quickly jumped on board and instituted the program through the local Area Agencies on Aging, and the rest is history. Now, nearly 40 years later, Vermont’s Senior Companion Program is still going strong.
In fact, we have been especially blessed to have the program in Vermont because Vermont is one of the few states in the country that offers it across the entire state, rather than in just a specific city or region. Not only that, Vermont is home to thousands of kind and caring individuals who are community-oriented and who strive to help their neighbors — it’s what makes the state so unique and resource rich. Most know it as ‘The Vermont Way.’
Well, Vermont’s Senior Companion Program is no exception; its full of selfless, compassionate and caring volunteers who continue to help hundreds upon hundreds of Vermonters each and every day, all while preserving a sense of humbleness that is truly remarkable.
In celebration of Older Americans Month, we found it fitting to highlight all of Vermont’s Senior Companion volunteers and the positive impact they’ve had, and will continue to have, on older Vermonters and the community as a whole. More specifically, in our communities in Rutland and Bennington counties, the program has been exceptionally prevalent for many years and we are extremely fortunate to have some of the finest, most caring and warmhearted Senior Companion volunteers, many of whom have served with the program for over 10 years.
In honor of their dedication, hard work and service, SVCOA would like to recognize its Senior Companions of Rutland and Bennington counties for their many accomplishments and for their continued success in helping their fellow older Vermonters. Their hard work, sacrifice and impact on our communities is truly amazing and for that, we are so appreciative. Please join us in thanking and recognizing all of our local Senior Companions.
Aaron Brush, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging Senior Companion and Caregiver Coordinator, lives in Middlebury.
