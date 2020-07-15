I am writing to ask Senator Sanders, Senator Leahy and Congressman Welch to cosponsor the Farm System Reform Act (S.3221) and (H.R.6718), which would return our country to a humane, sustainable farming system by the year 2040.
Today, nearly 18 billion animals are annually raised in “concentrated animal feeding operations” (CAFO), the cheapest way to breed the maximum number of animals. Grown pigs, cattle and chickens are packed so tightly in pens they can’t move. Milking cows remain pregnant, confined and unable to move their entire lives. Then they are sent to high-speed slaughterhouses where animals are too often mutilated before they are finally killed.
The Farm System Reform Act would provide $100 billion to help farmers transition away from CAFOs, aka “factory farms,” and begin to restore humanely-run, family-owned farms in Vermont. Other farmers might choose to transition to growing fruits, vegetables and other crops.
Also, this bill would ban the construction or expansion of factory farms. And it would create reforms to hold existing ones accountable for the harm they cause in local communities and to their contract farmers.
The cruelty of factory farms reached a new level when COVID-19 forced the shuttering of numerous slaughterhouses when thousands of workers contracted the disease. We saw videos of thousands of animals overwhelming their enclosures. There were no pastures to put them in until the slaughterhouses opened. So they were killed, euphemistically called “depopulated.” While people were standing on food lines, these animals were killed because they couldn’t be turned into food fast enough.
The Farm System Reform Act is the perfect antidote to the inhumane and destructive factory farm. I know animal welfare and the reestablishment of small farms is very important to our senators and congressman (they are Vermonters!), and hope they can help move this bill along.
Gail Buchalter lives in Guilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.