Thank you, Nick Santoro, for your commentary “Downtown transformation.” I am one of those baby boomers; but not one who is holding Rutland back. I, as owner of The Christmas Tree Barn, was a member of the Rutland Chamber of Commerce Board, in the early-’80s. I proposed closing off Center Street, and was met with total resistance from everyone on the board.
I grew up just south of Boston. I knew the Boston area before Quincy Market/Faneuil Hall was closed off, renovated and became a destination full of lively activity with restaurants, shops and cart vendors. We all know how Burlington became a destination with the closing and development of Church Street.
Last night, I attended Sip and Shop, which was a delightful event. It could be even better next year, if the group asks for feedback.
This is my 13th year working in guest service at Killington and Pico resorts. I have always wished we had a brochure to hand out to guests about what the Rutland area has to offer. How are the thousands of guests we have at Killington every weekend going to know about these wonderful things, unless we have a combined effort to promote the Farmers Market, the area artisans, and the excellent, unique establishments which are already in Rutland? If we closed off Center Street, replaced the pavement with pavers or cobblestones, added benches and beautiful landscaping, we would probably never again have an empty shop space.
I am sure I am not the only boomer who feels this way. We should be supporting the Farmers Market and the artisans with affordable spaces to display and sell their wares. I am extremely excited about the young people who have moved to Rutland and those who grew up here, and have come back. Welcome, younger people, and please, do your thing.
Gail Buck lives in Rutland.
