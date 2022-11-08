Thank you, Nick Santoro, for your commentary “Downtown transformation.” I am one of those baby boomers; but not one who is holding Rutland back. I, as owner of The Christmas Tree Barn, was a member of the Rutland Chamber of Commerce Board, in the early-’80s. I proposed closing off Center Street, and was met with total resistance from everyone on the board.

I grew up just south of Boston. I knew the Boston area before Quincy Market/Faneuil Hall was closed off, renovated and became a destination full of lively activity with restaurants, shops and cart vendors. We all know how Burlington became a destination with the closing and development of Church Street.

