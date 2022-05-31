I look across behind my wife’s flower gardens into the schoolyard, where the smallest kids are out racing around and shouting with excitement. I’m thinking these shouts would suddenly become screams and shrieks at the sight or sound of an active shooter.
Not again … never again … but somewhere in our community such a shooter may even now be thinking hard and making his plan.
Over reaction? I truly hope so, but there’s no credible reassurance now of any kids’ safety at school or at play. A fervent gun owner was heard to say, “These tragedies are just the price we have to pay for our freedom.”
I grew up along with guns at home, at camp, among friends. With certain friends, gunplay was a common pastime: walking around with weapons through the woods and fields, shooting at whatever was inviting at hand or overhead. At a Cub Scout meeting about age 8 or 9, I was shot in the ear by somebody’s older brother in the backyard with a pellet gun. Around age 13, I belonged for a couple of years to the Junior Rifle Club and met weekly, shooting from all positions, attaining Sharpshooter Bar 9. It was engaging enough for a while, but not that engaging … guns and more guns through high school and college. When I became a father, I’d seen enough accidental (careless) mishaps not to want more guns in the house and gave away or sold them all.
But the next shooter — make no mistake — is well armed and now thinking hard and making his plan.
So vote. Vote only for candidates who will commit to laws making it impossible for the next shooters to arm themselves with weapons designed to prevent escape by their victims. Vote to replace legislators committed to the freedom of unrestricted access to deadly weapons.
The anguished headlines ask, rhetorically, “What have we done to bring down this carnage on our society?" What we have done is fail to use our votes constructively to support only those candidates who are fully committed to significant measures for safety from gun violence.
Carl Buffum lives in Wallingford.
