Definition of “Old School”: Usually approvingly, to refer to someone or something that is old-fashioned or “traditional.”
What are old school values? Old-school values attract parents. They stand for discipline, respect for authority, academic achievement for its own sake, scholarship, goodness and common decency. This is what has been instilled in being a Raider for many decades. Rutland Raiders equal old school values.
The Raider name is old school with the meaning of it being very traditional in a very positive vibe. The Raider name does not even mean warrior to the Rutland community. It is a name full of positive energy, positive activity, positive socializing; and the Raider community memories have been together for many decades like a well-written story. It is not just a name. It has formed a place in many hearts and homes, hours, days, months, years, decades of wonderful memories and happenings. It may have helped many of us as students through some tough times and may have even kept us in high school, a very positive light in many lives in many ways. It’s a very personal heartbeat for the Rutland community and needs to carry on for many more decades. It has brought, and still is bringing, so much pride to the present community, and also alumni who no longer live in the area: a pride that is rare; a pride that was built through respect, integrity and intensity. There has been so much dedication to the Raiders, so much work and time and honor to keep the Raider pride working so positively.
I remember when my son and the younger boys were playing in the Flag Football Rec League, they could not wait to be a Raider. Just ask them how they thought of being a Raider was and still is.
Mrs. Notte, Please explain to me and the present and past Raiders why you find so much negativity, causing harm and disrespect to the name Raider that has brought so much honor to a community and show of emotion, except what your personal opinion is. That’s all it is and using your position you hold on the School Board, I would think is almost unlawful. Put it out to the Rutland community to vote. A few opinions doesn’t warrant change. Positivity doesn’t warrant change.
You need to really look back into the Raider history and learn about it, not just voice your opinion of a dictionary definition.
Joni Burditt-Wagner lives in Kernersville, North Carolina.
