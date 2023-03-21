I admire Gov. Phil Scott. As a fourth-term, Republican governor in a state that is slightly more Democratic, I certainly appreciate his success. Although I have never met him, he conveys kindness, approachability and honesty. If you have heard him speak, especially during the reelection circuit, you may recall him using the phrase “the Vermont way” or conversely, “that’s not the Vermont way.”

Personally, when I echo those words, I recognize the alignment of my own sentiments of kindness, compassion, integrity and having a greater purpose to help those in need, including our wildlife. My conundrum stems from how Vermonters have been duped into believing a Vermont law that allows black bear hounding (hunting bear with a pack of hounds) is acceptable and fair. If you have been exposed to this hideous sport or have unfortunately witnessed the videos detailing its cruelty, you probably haven’t forgotten what a grotesque example of pitting a pack of hounds against a lone bear, this demonstrates. Using a pack of large, well-muscled, hunting hounds to chase, terrify, exhaust and corner another animal is as inhumane as dog fighting.

