I admire Gov. Phil Scott. As a fourth-term, Republican governor in a state that is slightly more Democratic, I certainly appreciate his success. Although I have never met him, he conveys kindness, approachability and honesty. If you have heard him speak, especially during the reelection circuit, you may recall him using the phrase “the Vermont way” or conversely, “that’s not the Vermont way.”
Personally, when I echo those words, I recognize the alignment of my own sentiments of kindness, compassion, integrity and having a greater purpose to help those in need, including our wildlife. My conundrum stems from how Vermonters have been duped into believing a Vermont law that allows black bear hounding (hunting bear with a pack of hounds) is acceptable and fair. If you have been exposed to this hideous sport or have unfortunately witnessed the videos detailing its cruelty, you probably haven’t forgotten what a grotesque example of pitting a pack of hounds against a lone bear, this demonstrates. Using a pack of large, well-muscled, hunting hounds to chase, terrify, exhaust and corner another animal is as inhumane as dog fighting.
Currently protected under a Vermont law (Hunting Black Bear with Dogs 5007), it is legal to use a pack of hounds equipped with satellite tracking GPS chips, running and baying in hysterical fashion, while chasing a black bear through your backyard (yes, that’s part of the law). It is difficult to envision this majestic creature of the forest, running to save its life (sometimes for miles) until it is completely exhausted and in a last-ditch effort to save its own life, it musters enough energy to pull itself up a tree. By now, the “hunting party” has been alerted to the exact location of their prize due to the stillness of their moving target. The hunting party refers to this as “treeing the bear” and now the iconic Vermont black bear’s death is imminent. Make no mistake, this will be the easiest shot a hunter will make. A panting, distraught and listless bear that simply cannot get far enough away, is clinging to a branch 20 to 30 feet towards the sky. If the bear is too weak to climb, the on-ground fight for life with the hounds will begin.
Although I do not hunt, I respect those that do so for food, with respect for the animal. I have always used the “fair chase” rationale to come to terms with hunters shooting animals. At least some animals have a chance to escape. However, in the case of hunting with hounds, the black bear and her cubs do not have a chance to outrun a pack of highly trained, rested and well-nourished breed of hunting dog. What demonstrates complete lack of care and concern for wildlife is the fact this hideous sport begins “training” on June 1. Equally disturbing is the fact this is written in Vermont law. Unfortunately, this sport cleverly hides behind the hunting “tradition” claim, but this is not fair chase nor is it humane.
Some traditions need to end, and this is certainly one of them. Please ask your Vermont Legislature representative to endorse the proposed bill (H.323) that will finally prohibit the use of hounds while hunting black bear. Let’s join other states such as Oregon, Massachusetts and Colorado that have banned this cruel practice altogether. Let Vermonters, and the elected officials they have chosen, decide if this constitutes fair chase and whether this practice represents the “Vermont way.” With your help, bear hounding will soon be in the crosshairs of a more humane Vermont.
John Burke lives in Grand Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.