There is no doubt our schools could use some repairs and improvements, but the size of this bond is so dramatic that a careful examination is required.
Much of this bond appears to go toward making improvements that are more of a “wish list” than a necessity. Additional classroom space for half the number of students might be desirable, but it is hard to view it as necessary. This plan would also result in the Castleton Village School no longer serving our district’s students. There was an indication Castleton University might utilize this space, but no details have been provided as to the actual use or what payment would be made for the use of the building.
The argument that these improvements will attract students could have merit, but the countervailing argument is higher taxes lead to a potential for people to leave the area.
My experience of 45 years as a real estate attorney in this area indicates education opportunities are a positive, but increased tax burdens are a negative to people looking to settle in a particular area. That is true not only for homeowners but also for tenants. After land tax increases, rents historically rise since landlords pass that increased cost along to their tenants. This is not a “Field of Dreams” because there is no real guarantee that if you build it, they will come.
Affordability must be a consideration here. We are not a wealthy area. Mike Christian said it well in his previous posting when he pointed out that income qualified 80% of our school kids for free or subsidized meals. We need to be careful to avoid driving people away from this area by increasing rents and taxes so that only the wealthy can afford to live in our member communities.
Finally, I would point out that the illustration provided by the Board as to the tax increase attributable to the bond, was for the first year which is interest only. As a former director of the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank, I can assure you subsequent years will include not only interest but the payback of the bond principal, thus the burden in subsequent years will be greater. Our citizens deserve a better explanation which presents the likely tax burden in subsequent years.
John D. Burke lives in Castleton.
